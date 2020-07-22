CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore County To Require Masks Indoors As State Coronavirus Vases Rise

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state prompting Baltimore County leaders to issue a mask mandate.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday (July 23), masks will be required at all indoor places including houses of worship and indoor recreational facilities. Indoor dining is excluded.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the step is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Baltimore County To Require Masks Indoors As State Coronavirus Vases Rise

