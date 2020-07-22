Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state prompting Baltimore County leaders to issue a mask mandate.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday (July 23), masks will be required at all indoor places including houses of worship and indoor recreational facilities. Indoor dining is excluded.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the step is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Source: CBS BaltimoreFollow @magicbaltimore
Baltimore County To Require Masks Indoors As State Coronavirus Vases Rise was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com