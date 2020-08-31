CLOSE
Shucking & Jiving Kentucky AG Claims New Report On Breonna Taylor Inconclusive

"We have received that ballistics report and again that is a critical piece of this investigation, but it is not the end all be all."- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is seemingly once again dragging his feet when it comes to serving justice for the family of Breona Taylor.

After being dragged for invoking her name at the RNC to drum up support for Donald Trump, Daniel Cameron and his office now have a full report about the guns and shots fired in Breonna Taylor’s apartment on that dreadful night, but according to Cameron, the new information still leaves the case inconclusive.

On Sunday (Aug 30), during an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Cameron states that although his office has received information after waiting “weeks for an FBI ballistics report”, he still needs “more information” to file charges against the officers who killed her.

“Representative Demmings right before I came on talked about wanting a fair and thorough investigation and I wholeheartedly agree with that, that’s what we have been conducting in the commonwealth,” Cameron said. “As a part of my time in [Washington] D.C., I met with the Department of Justice and FBI. We have got a critical component as it relates to the ballistics reports, there’s no video footage of the incident in question, as it relates to Ms. Taylor’s passing, and I can announce to you today that as a part of those efforts earlier this week, we have received that ballistics report and again that is a critical piece of this investigation, but it is not the end all be all.”

To many viewers, it appears that Cameron is making it appear as if the determination on whether the three officers will be criminally charged for the incident is still a ways away from coming to any sort of conclusion, after he added that he “still needs to meet with the FBI to review the report, on top of going through further witness testimony and other analysis, with no clear end in sight.”

According to The Grio, Cameron and his team will be meeting with the FBI next week to review the evidence and it is possible that once these meetings conclude, there will be a definite answer regarding the case.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Taylor’s family, said the ballistics report is favorable news to their case, and he is expecting Cameron’s investigation to come to a conclusion soon.

Check out Daniel Cameron’s full update regarding the case below.

Shucking & Jiving Kentucky AG Claims New Report On Breonna Taylor Inconclusive  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

