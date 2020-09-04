CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Damn Homie: 50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His Hip-Hop History

"I’d like to forget G-Unit."-50 Cent

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

50 Cent is making sure folks know G-Unit is not only over, but also that he regrets creating the group who ran the charts in the early 2000s.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, 50 Cent revealed that he regrets creating the group who helped propel the careers of Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo, before adding that he has no plans of creating a documentary around the group after Whoo Kid raised the question due to the increase in Hip-Hop documentaries.

“I don’t care to do that, I’d like to forget G-Unit,” Fif said. “Kendrick [Lamar] doesn’t even let those boys come on stage with him. I could have did that! What the f*ck I’m bringing 30 n***as onstage for? I could have did it like Kendrick.”

While 50 wishes to forget his group, we have to point out how strong of a run that the collective actually had. Debuting in the mainstream in 2003 with their album Beg For Mercy which housed the mega-hit, “Wanna Get To Know You,” G-Unit was on the fast track to being one of Hip-Hop’s top groups before inner turmoil began to seep out. Before G-Unit completely dissolved, they dropped their sophomore album T.O.S. (Terminate On Sight) in 2008. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, selling roughly 200,000 copies in its first week.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Although the specific reasoning behind 50 Cent’s decision to “forget” G-Unit, the group has been on the outs. After the initial quarrel with The Game leading to his departure in 2005, Lloyd Banks, who was a founding member along with Fif and Tony Yayo, departed the group and label in 2018 shortly after their latest signee Kidd Kidd exited and Young Buck and 50 have been trading jabs online for the past few years. It appears that all of the inner turmoil has finally led to the group’s ultimate demise–either way, 50 is no longer interested in looking back.

Check out the full interview below.

Damn Homie: 50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His Hip-Hop History  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , G-Unit

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- is set to step…
09.09.20
Pocket Change: Kanye West Has Personally Spent Nearly…

A financial report filed with the Federal Election Commission reveals how Kanye West has spent almost $7 million of his…
09.09.20
COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging South Florida’s Haitian Community

While some cities continue to party like its 1999 some areas are still fighting for their lives against COVID-19. One…
09.09.20
Umar Johnson Blames ‘Quaker Grits’ And Black Consumers…

Umar Johnson blessed made a Labor Day social media appearance to explain in two words why the school for Black…
09.09.20
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital…

Jacob Blake has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice…
09.08.20
Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?

To get the answers, we have to go back more than 100 years.
09.07.20
Conspiracy Theory Origins: How Pro-Trump QAnon Is Eerily…

QAnon's beliefs are rooted in many of the same things that brought us the Salem Witch Trials, including religious extremism…
09.08.20
Never Forget: Trump’s Military Slander Includes Disrespecting Sgt.…

Trump has a long and detailed history of disrespecting American servicemen, especially those who have died for their country. Case…
09.07.20
More Formerly Incarcerated Black People Need to Vote.…

The democratic process of voting has long excluded people based on what is known as criminal disenfranchisement laws—meaning each state…
09.07.20
How To Stop Cops From Killing People Suffering…

Police frequently encounter people with psychiatric disabilities when someone calls 911 about a person acting unusually in public. If police…
09.07.20
Close