Dr. Dre’s Wife Asking For $2M A Month In Temporary Spousal Support

It's cheaper to keep her.

Dr. Dre‘s wife may be on her way out of the legendary producer’s love life, but she’s not going without hitting him where it hurts.

According to TMZ, Nicole Young filed legal documents asking the court for temporary spousal support from Dre at a whopping $2 million a month. Court docs show that Nicole is petitioning for $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support, including an additional request for $5 million in lawyer fees, despite filing for divorce only two months ago. The documents also note that the amount requested is so she “can continue to enjoy the lifestyle she enjoyed during the marriage,” and requests the spousal support to begin retroactively from Sept. 1.

The court documents go onto claim that while Young does not work, she was an important factor in Dr. Dre’s success. ET reports that she “was integral” to naming his record label “Aftermath,” and should be allowed to continue her pre-divorce lifestyle, which entails multiple homes, security, a private jet, and more.

In her petition, Young also claims that her husband kicked her out of one of their homes in a drunken rage and since the incident, she claims he has threatened to sell the home she currently resides in and allegedly texts her to “not spend one more cent,” according to ET.

As previously reported, Nicole Young initially requested for half of Dr. Dre’s reported $800 million empire, before his legal time presented the courts with the couple’s prenup. Young fired back at the prenup, claiming that she signed it under duress. In August, Nicole filed docs claiming she was forced to sign the prenup back in 1996, noting that the legendary producer tore up the documents 2 years into their marriage after telling her he was “ashamed” that he made her sign the document in the first place. A claim hat Dr. Dre and his camp vehemently deny.

The couple was married for more than 24-years and have 2 adult children together, before they ultimately announced their split in June, citing irreconcilable differences.

