Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital Bed [Video]

Jacob Blake has been on the hearts of Americans for weeks now while being hospitalized after being shot seven times in the back by police. During this time, Americans have protested, the NBA has boycotted, and the rest of the sports world followed suit. Jacob’s family revealed the tragic news that he is paralyzed from the waist down due to the shooting, but obviously, everyone is thankful he’s still alive, regardless.

According to reports from TMZ, Jacob has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice as a whole during this difficult time.

“Jacob Blake has finally spoken to the public from his hospital bed where he lies paralyzed from the waist down — and his message is simple … don’t take life for granted,” the publication wrote.

“A video was posted this weekend by Blake’s family attorney, Ben Crump, which appears to have been filmed by a friend of his named Mike.”

“It shows Jacob lying in his hospital gown and addressing the camera — sharp, alert and precise with his words. We’ll let the man speak for himself, but to sum it up … he says the things we take for granted in life — like walking, for instance — can be taken from you in a flash, and he wants all the young’ns and old cats who might be listening to take notice — and take advantage.”

Jacob Blake looks to be in great spirits and he’s also very focused, which is good to see with all things considered. You can watch his full message below.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

President Donald Trump Compares Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake To A Bad Golfer

NBA’s Donovan Mitchell Donates $45K To Jacob Blake’s Children, adidas Matches

Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden &amp; Kamala Harris Was Like Speaking To “Family”

Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital Bed [Video]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

