CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Denies Hitting Her

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is speaking out.

The two have been in the headlines over Tamar’s recent alleged suicide attempt and recently Adefeso issued a domestic violence restraining order on Braxton.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since the news broke about the restraining order, the singer shared she reportedly shared that David was “actually the aggressor and threatened to kill them both in a “murder-suicide,” according to Love Bscott.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The Shade Room spoke with Adefeso and he claims that he never touched Tamar and says that he was attacked.

Check out his interview and what he had to say below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

SEE ALSO:

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Over Domestic Violence

Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Is Allegedly Controlling & Wanted To Take Over Her Reality Show [WATCH]

Tamar Braxton Releases Her First Statement Since Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Denies Hitting Her  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Tamar Braxton

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…

In short, the document stated that radicalized and armed white extremists present a "most lethal threat" to the United States…
09.10.20
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops…

A grand jury empaneled by Kentucky's attorney general is set to decide "very soon" whether to charge one, some or…
09.10.20
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace…

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
09.10.20
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- is set to step…
09.09.20
Pocket Change: Kanye West Has Personally Spent Nearly…

A financial report filed with the Federal Election Commission reveals how Kanye West has spent almost $7 million of his…
09.09.20
COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging South Florida’s Haitian Community

While some cities continue to party like its 1999 some areas are still fighting for their lives against COVID-19. One…
09.09.20
Umar Johnson Blames ‘Quaker Grits’ And Black Consumers…

Umar Johnson blessed made a Labor Day social media appearance to explain in two words why the school for Black…
09.09.20
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital…

Jacob Blake has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice…
09.08.20
Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?

To get the answers, we have to go back more than 100 years.
09.07.20
Conspiracy Theory Origins: How Pro-Trump QAnon Is Eerily…

QAnon's beliefs are rooted in many of the same things that brought us the Salem Witch Trials, including religious extremism…
09.08.20
Close