A huge honor for Morgan State University.

The college won $25,000 in the second annual Ford HBC-You Mobility Challenge for its FRESHLY Program. The program addresses food insecurity and helps students access mass transit and connect to healthy food resources and grocery stores.

“Resources are absolutely critical in our collective effort to assist those in our community facing extenuating circumstances—chief among them is food insecurity, which is a real issue even for students on college campuses,” said Kevin Banks, Ed.D., vice president for Student Affairs at Morgan State University. “We are extremely thankful to Ford for spearheading social responsibility programs that benefit and uplift communities. The Ford HBC-You Mobility Challenge Grant will have an immediate impact on Morgan’s Food Resource Center and its capacity to combat hunger on our campus and within the greater Morgan Community.”

Students will be able to access the program through an app that will navigate between meal planning and prep courses and trips to grocery stores and farmer’s markets using university shuttles. Students can make reservations and track shuttle locations.

The grant will also support Saturday shuttle service, connecting students to surrounding grocery stores and the MSU Food Resource Center.

Morgan State University Wins Grant For Program Addressing Food Insecurity was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

