Here’s Why D.C.’s School Without Walls Principal Was Dismissed

This morning a protest outside of D.C.’s School Without Walls erupted after news that it’s principal, Richard Trogisch, was dismissed. Many were confused as to why he was let go. He’s been described as a “pillar of the community” so it didn’t make sense to a lot of parents and students.

Trogisch’s withdrawal comes as D.C. is preparing to bring back some students for in-person learning. There were speculations that his firing happened because he was vocal about not reopening School Without Walls. It was later discovered that Principal Richard Trogisch was removed after letting a student “jump the line” on the school’s waiting list.

DCPS sent an email out to parents of students at the two schools he served as principal. In this message, they explained that his departure was “effective immediately,” and thanked him for his service.

 

