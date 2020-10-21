Maryland Man Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Has Been Arrested And Charged

| 10.21.20
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Fredrick, Maryland resident James Dale Reed was arrested last Friday for threatening to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, according to The New York Times.

It was reported that on Oct. 4, James Dale Reed left a handwritten note on a Biden-Harris campaign sign at a house in his hometown of Frederick, Maryland. This note contained graphic threats against the candidates and their supporters.

The note said in part, “We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about.”

Unfortunately, death threats against the US president and presidential candidates aren’t uncommon during election years. Reed acknowledged to authorities that he wrote the letter and is currently being held without bond in Frederick County on a federal charge of threatening a major candidate and two violations of state law, including threatening mass violence and voter intimidation.

 

