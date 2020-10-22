CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 22, 2020: Last Chance: Final Presidential Debate — Threats Of Voter Suppression Rise — Pope Francis Addresses Racism

1. Last Chance: The Second and Final Presidential Debate Tonight

The second and final Presidential Debate is scheduled to be held tonight on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, TN. With new changes in place, the 90-minute debate will begin at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT/6 PM PT.

2. Threats of Violence and Voter Suppression Are On The Rise

As election day nears, incidents of violence and voter suppression are escalating, sparking fear and confusion nationwide.

3. Coronavirus Update: Will More Stimulus Money Be Approved Before Election Day?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has extended her self-imposed Tuesday deadline to conclude negotiations on a new coronavirus pandemic relief bill, allowing both sides to continue talks. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Pelosi stressed that if a bill is to be voted on before the November 3 election, it must be finalized and written by the end of this week.

4. Pope Francis Addresses Racism, Endorses Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples in New Documentary

In a historic departure from the Vatican’s doctrinal office, Pope Francis is calling for the passage of civil union laws for same-sex couples.

5. Cash-Strapped Students Choosing Classes Over Meals

Imagine as a student that you needed to apply for a loan to eat. It’s insane, right? Food insecurity is a growing problem that is plaguing college campuses across the country.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 22, 2020: Last Chance: Final Presidential Debate — Threats Of Voter Suppression Rise — Pope Francis Addresses Racism  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

