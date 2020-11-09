CLOSE
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball

Rest in peace the legend.

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: aqua / Spalding

It’s still hard to believe that Kobe Bryant passed away this past January. Spalding is issuing a new limited-edition basketball to pay further homage to the basketball legend that left us way too soon.

 

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: Spalding / Spalding

Releasing Wednesday, November 11, this will be the second installment in the Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series. A longtime Spalding endorser, this rock is said to be inspired by the Mamba’s “self-awareness, curiosity, balance and obsession to detail.” Cornerstones of the Mamba Mentality, it’s an ethos that saw Kobe go from fresh out of high school NBA Draft pick into a basketball legend.

The ball itself features white and black panels which denote the balance between strength and weakness as well as the physical and mental toughness, Kobe’s evoked over a career that featured two jersey numbers—#8 and #24—both retired.

Other elements include a purple and gold marble pattern on the mamba snakeskin and an embossed Kobe Bryant signature. Priced at a reasonable $24.99, the ball is designed for outdoor play.

You’ll be all to cop your starting at 10am CT to Spalding MVP Members on Spalding.com as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Dunham’s Sports. Spalding also donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

Check out detailed photos of the Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble below.

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: aqua / Spalding

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: Spalding / Spalding

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: Spalding / Spalding

Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kobe Bryant

