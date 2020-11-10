Must-Have Metallics That Will Bring The Sparkle To Your Holiday Look

What’s the holiday season without the sparkle, glamour, and shine? We might be in the midst of a pandemic with social-distancing preventing us from doing our usual festivities, but that doesn’t mean our fashion has to suffer — does it?

Whether you’ll be partaking in holiday fun in-person or virtually, you don’t need an excuse to slay. And with the right outfit, makeup, and accessories, you can consider it handled.

In an effort to keep you ahead of the game, we’re giving you all the tea on the essentials you need for the season. The perfect mix of makeup and style picks, we’ve compiled a list that will pull your look together from head to toe. Plus, you can reuse some of these fashionably fab looks post-holiday season, so you can get more out of your coins all year round.

You already know what to do. Grab your credit card and get ready to browse through our must-have metallic picks for the holiday season. Plus, they all meet the budget-friendly qualification.

Eye-Popping Eyeshadow

Give your eyes a pop of shimmer with a powder metallic eyeshadow like the Pat McGrath Labs EYEDOLS EYE SHADOW in Enraptured ($12.50, Patmcgrath.com). The mother of makeup always delivers when it comes to luxe must-haves and this eyeshadow will is all the glam you need.

The Perfect Lipstick

Bright gold lipstick may be a little too much for your style, but this lippie adds the right amount of sparkle with a neutral base. The YVES SAINT LAURENT ROUGE VOLUPTÉ ROCK’N SHINE LIPSTICK in Gold Track ($32.30, Nordstrom.com) offers medium coverage with a high shine that’s perfect for your pout.

The Perfect Mini Dress

Every fashionista loves an LBD, but you need to add a metallic touch for the holidays. This is where the ASOS DESIGN Drape Slip Mini Dress ($60.00, Asos.com) comes in. It features a cowl neck with draped detailing along the front and back for a simple yet stunning dress. Plus, you can show some skin at the back.

Show-Stopping Gold Pumps

Classic Clutch

No look is complete with a standout clutch. The Rebecca Minkoff Leo Snake-Print Leather Clutch Bag ($89.60, Neimanmarcus.com) has an envelope construction that’s made to fit all of your essentials.

