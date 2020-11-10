CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Must-Have Metallics That Will Bring The Sparkle To Your Holiday Look

Add the perfect pop of sparkle and shine to your holiday look with these must-have metallics under $100.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Portrait of an Anonymous Smiling Woman in a Festive Red Dress Holding Sparklers, Celebration Concept

Source: FreshSplash / Getty

What’s the holiday season without the sparkle, glamour, and shine? We might be in the midst of a pandemic with social-distancing preventing us from doing our usual festivities, but that doesn’t mean our fashion has to suffer — does it?

Whether you’ll be partaking in holiday fun in-person or virtually, you don’t need an excuse to slay. And with the right outfit, makeup, and accessories, you can consider it handled.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In an effort to keep you ahead of the game, we’re giving you all the tea on the essentials you need for the season. The perfect mix of makeup and style picks, we’ve compiled a list that will pull your look together from head to toe. Plus, you can reuse some of these fashionably fab looks post-holiday season, so you can get more out of your coins all year round.

You already know what to do. Grab your credit card and get ready to browse through our must-have metallic picks for the holiday season. Plus, they all meet the budget-friendly qualification.

Eye-Popping Eyeshadow

Pat McGrath Labs EYEDOLS EYE SHADOW in Enraptured

Source: Pat McGrath Labs / Pat McGrath Labs

Give your eyes a pop of shimmer with a powder metallic eyeshadow like the Pat McGrath Labs EYEDOLS EYE SHADOW in Enraptured ($12.50, Patmcgrath.com). The mother of makeup always delivers when it comes to luxe must-haves and this eyeshadow will is all the glam you need.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Shop Now

The Perfect Lipstick

YVES SAINT LAURENT ROUGE VOLUPTÉ ROCK'N SHINE LIPSTICK

Source: YVES SAINT LAURENT / YSL

Bright gold lipstick may be a little too much for your style, but this lippie adds the right amount of sparkle with a neutral base. The YVES SAINT LAURENT ROUGE VOLUPTÉ ROCK’N SHINE LIPSTICK in Gold Track ($32.30, Nordstrom.com) offers medium coverage with a high shine that’s perfect for your pout.

Shop Now

The Perfect Mini Dress

ASOS DESIGN drape slip mini dress in high shine Champagne satin

Source: ASOS / ASOS

Every fashionista loves an LBD, but you need to add a metallic touch for the holidays. This is where the ASOS DESIGN Drape Slip Mini Dress ($60.00, Asos.com) comes in. It features a cowl neck with draped detailing along the front and back for a simple yet stunning dress. Plus, you can show some skin at the back.

Show-Stopping Gold Pumps

STEVE MADDEN VALA GOLD METAL

Source: STEVE MADDEN / Steve Madden

Classic Clutch

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Snake-Print Leather Clutch Bag

Source: Neiman Marcus / Neiman Marcus

No look is complete with a standout clutch. The Rebecca Minkoff Leo Snake-Print Leather Clutch Bag ($89.60, Neimanmarcus.com) has an envelope construction that’s made to fit all of your essentials.

 

Must-Have Metallics That Will Bring The Sparkle To Your Holiday Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

holiday fashion

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

“Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mother on Instagram Tuesday.
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…

Was it worth it though?
11.11.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…

A viral video shows a driver who crashed at a Trump rally in Santa Maria, California, get assaulted by supporters…
11.10.20
Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since…

As Philadelphia continues to celebrate their contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some of the…
11.10.20
Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a doctor and college professor promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations, will co-chair Joe…
11.10.20
Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The…

Eva Longoria is under fire for saying Latinas, not Black women, are the voters who should be recognized the most…
11.09.20
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…

The mother of  Nicole Brown Simpson -- the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson who was killed in a murder that he…
11.09.20
Highest-Ranking Black Staffer In The White House Quit…

Ja'Ron Smith, the now-former Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, said his conveniently timed departure from the Trump…
11.09.20
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…

After days of counting more than 143M votes by the American people, former two-term vice president, and 36 year Senate…
11.07.20
Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis’s Former County…

On Friday (Nov 6) the civil rights icon's county in Georgia tipped Democratic nominee Joe Biden into the lead in…
11.09.20
Close