CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Now You Can Shop Ulta Beauty Straight Out Of Select Target Stores

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Ulta Beauty store entrance sign

Source: Education Images / Getty

What happens when your favorite beauty store links up with your favorite all-purpose retailer? You get the full experience of one-stop shopping. Starting next year, Ulta Beauty will open mini cosmetics shops inside select Target stores.

This partnership will allow beauty lovers to experience budget-friendly products in a more accessible location. Both companies will broaden their clientele with this genius collaboration. Ulta will reach more consumers who need a larger selection of products and Target will house items they’ve never sold before. We’ve seen this successful business model play out when JC Penny opened Sephora shops within their stores. Strategically they were able to convert customers between both brands.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The benefit for Ulta is increased exposure. Ulta has an incredibly successful track record and, before the pandemic, was posting consistently strong growth,” said Neil Saunders, retail industry analyst and managing director of GlobalData.

“However, Ulta has a weaker penetration among younger shoppers — especially compared to Sephora — and among those who purchase beauty only occasionally. Target is able to deliver both of these audiences to Ulta,” he said.

Target will open the mini shops, approximately 1,000 square feet, in about 100 stores across the country. They’ll eventually increase the amount of Ulta stores by a few hundred. In the shops, you can experience GLAMlab, the virtual makeup try-on station which has over 4,000 products listed.

This partnership is presented at the perfect time. While a lot of beauty brands are recovering financially because of Covid, the Target/Ulta union will boost the sales of thousands of companies and create jobs for the public. Sounds like a win to me!

You can experience the Target/Ulta fusion as soon as 2021. What do you think? Will you be shopping in the new Ulta section in Target?

 

Now You Can Shop Ulta Beauty Straight Out Of Select Target Stores  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

target , Ulta Beauty

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A…

Texas has now surpassed California, the most populous state, and reportedly has the 10th most cases in the world.
11.12.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

“Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mother on Instagram Tuesday.
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…

Was it worth it though?
11.11.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…

A viral video shows a driver who crashed at a Trump rally in Santa Maria, California, get assaulted by supporters…
11.10.20
Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since…

As Philadelphia continues to celebrate their contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some of the…
11.10.20
Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a doctor and college professor promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations, will co-chair Joe…
11.10.20
Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The…

Eva Longoria is under fire for saying Latinas, not Black women, are the voters who should be recognized the most…
11.09.20
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…

The mother of  Nicole Brown Simpson -- the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson who was killed in a murder that he…
11.09.20
Highest-Ranking Black Staffer In The White House Quit…

Ja'Ron Smith, the now-former Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, said his conveniently timed departure from the Trump…
11.09.20
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…

After days of counting more than 143M votes by the American people, former two-term vice president, and 36 year Senate…
11.07.20
Close