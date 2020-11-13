CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Hogan: Maryland Prepared To Withstand Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Maryland added more than 1,477 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. But according to Gov. Hogan, the state is “much better prepared” to withstand a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We are experiencing an out of control spike across the United States and we are seeing widespread community transmission here in Maryland,” the governor said at a Thursday press conference. “Thanks to the vigilance of the people of Maryland, our metrics currently remain better than most of the nation.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Should the pandemic worsen in the state, Gov. Hogan also said he will not wait on changing restrictions, but will ensure the economy stays open.

“I don’t know what the definition of a lockdown is, we never really had a lockdown. We didn’t even have a stay-at-home order, we had stay-at-home advisories, we kept 70% of our economy open the entire time. But might we have to take more restrictive actions over the coming, you know, weeks or months? Absolutely. We might,” Gov. Hogan said

Locally, Baltimore City announced tighter restrictions this week.

Source: CBS Baltimore & CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Gov. Hogan: Maryland Prepared To Withstand Surge In COVID-19 Cases  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Who Runs The World: Black & Latina Women…

After the historic turnout for both groups during the 2020 Presidential Election, both Black and Brown women have taken notice…
11.13.20
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To…

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden is motivated by money, not his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,…
11.13.20
Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Texted With Friend…

A bond hearing for Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, all but confirmed the accused murderer in what's…
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…

As another pandemic shutdown looms over the country one entertainment conglomerate forges forward. If you want to see your favorite…
11.13.20
Stacey Abrams Documentary-ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY
Stacey Abrams: Political Hero And Romance Author

Stacey Abrams is the former Georgia state house minority leader, and if you ask many Democrats, a Political Super Hero…
11.12.20
American multinational package delivery and supply chain...
UPS Lifts Ban On Natural Hairstyles & Beards

UPS is walking back some of its policies when it comes to the personal appearance of its employees–most notably, its…
11.12.20
Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A…

Texas has now surpassed California, the most populous state, and reportedly has the 10th most cases in the world.
11.12.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

“Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mother on Instagram Tuesday.
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…

Was it worth it though?
11.11.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…

A viral video shows a driver who crashed at a Trump rally in Santa Maria, California, get assaulted by supporters…
11.10.20
Close