CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Are Twinning And Slaying For The ‘Gram

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Skai Jackson and Kiya Cole look more like sisters than mother and daughter. At this point, the saying “Black don’t crack’, is more than just a saying, it’s a proven fact. Yesterday, the identical and dynamic duo hit the gram in their matching Skims outfits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Clad in Kim Kardashian’s shape wear and lounge wear line, the two gave off the ultimate mommy daughter goals. They looked cute and comfortable in their matching powder-pink knit two-piece set.

Kiya Cole has helped manage her daughter’s career since she was 5 years old. She left her full-time career behind, to assist in the growth, stability and fruitfulness of her daughter’s success. Skai Jackson, the now 18-year-old teen who is killin’ it on Dancing With the Stars, has dominated in the industry as an actress and model. Kiya’s done a great job raising a respectful, talented, level-headed child star. We’ve seen the negative affects that the entertainment industry can have on young stars who’ve grown up in the business.

Kiya’s very active in her daughter’s career. The collaborations and partnerships are always rooted in something that will empower, uplift, and benefit other women. Together the pair promote health, fitness, skin care regimens and much more.

At 45-years-young, Kiya Cole looks amazing. I’m paying close attention to her skin routine because her skin rivals most 20 year olds!

It is refreshing to see this mother daughter duo flicking it up for the gram. I get the same warm and fuzzy feeling when I see Yara Shahidi and her mother. There’s magic in the relationship of a Black mother and daughter who work together in this capacity.

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Are Twinning And Slaying For The ‘Gram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Skai Jackson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Woman Who Shot Unannounced Cop Serving Warrant…

Diamonds Ford is fighting to clear her name after she was charged for shooting a police officer she suspected to…
11.19.20
Man Arrested For Beating A Woman After Meeting…

Ben Fancher, a man suspected in the brutal beating of a woman he met on Hinge, was arrested on Tuesday…
11.19.20
Michelle Obama Eloquently Gathers Trump On Instagram For…

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is so fed up with Donald Trump's antics after refusing to concede to President-elect Joe…
11.19.20
Tragic News: “MasterChef Junior’s” Ben Watkins Dies Of…

Beloved MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins died at 14 years old. According to reports from Chicago Tribune, Ben died on Monday,…
11.18.20
Close up of calculator and data
Georgia Recount Finds Uncounted Ballots

As the Georgia is in the process of counting almost 5 million ballots by hand due to the recount demanded…
11.17.20
5 Reasons Why Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Released

Free-agent NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick has joined the decades-long calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's freedom. 
11.17.20
Racist Much?: Megyn Kelly Calls For White People…

During her interview with right-wing show, America This Week with host Eric Bolling, the disgraced journalist complained on-air about President-elect,…
11.17.20
Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot
Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The…

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet…
11.16.20
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens,…

Candace Owens' tweet questioning pop singer Harry Styles' masculinity prompted people to point their Twitter fingers at her husband.
11.16.20
15 items
Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For…

Here's a list of Black people reportedly being considered for roles in the president-elect's future cabinet.
11.17.20
Close