Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under Biden Administration

Black girl magic.

2018 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Symone Sanders may be making history.

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position of White House Press Secretary.

“She’s lightning-fast smart, one of those people who, whether you’re in just conversation or sparring, you really gotta keep up,” Ed Gillespie, a former White House aide to President George W. Bush, told Politico. “She is always a half-step ahead, if not a full step ahead.”

On November 14, John Lockhart, the former press secretary under Bill Clinton, wrote for CNN that whoever serves at the podium next will be tasked with restoring trust for the American people because the Trump administration “promised the truth and delivered everything but.”

President-elect Biden has been lauded as one of the most progressive candidates the U.S. has seen, as he selected the first woman and person of color to serve as the Vice President, Kamala Harris. He could make history again by choosing Sanders to be the first Black woman at the podium.

After working as national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Symone Sanders then moved to CNN as a commentator, who candidly shared the Black community’s stances on pressing issues during President Trump’s administration.

According to Politico is reporting that Sanders and Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager in charge of communications and a longtime Biden aide, are on the “inside track” to respectively become the next White House press secretary and White House communications director.

If selected, Sanders would be the first African-American in history to be appointed to the position.

