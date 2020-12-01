Baltimore Convention Center Offering COVID-19 Testing 5 Days Per Week

The Baltimore Convention Center has expanded its days and hours of operation as Maryland sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Testing at the convention center is available this week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. No appointment or referral is needed.
Hey Baltimore! This week's schedule for absolutely free, no-appointment-or-referral-necessary COVID-19 testing sites is now available! The Convention Center is now open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm-8pm!
