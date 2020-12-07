CLOSE
Hair
Kenya Moore’s New Hairstyle Gives Queen Of Atlanta Vibes

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta wasn’t the only thing to premiere last night. Last night, Georgia Peach Kenya Moore took to Instagram to debut her new braided up hairstyle. This is a very different look from her usual, luscious tresses. Because Kenya’s long mane is her signature look, she rarely switches it up when it comes to hairstyles.

In an Instagram post, the hair care guru showed off her long, jeweled braids. The caption read, “Never be afraid to be vulnerable as it is a strength not a weakness. #Queen Hair: @sewjodie Makeup: @mimijonline”

Because Kenya was known for having long, healthy hair, she launched Kenya Moore Hair Care in 2014 so women can grow inches as long as hers. The brand has been widely successful and has helped women struggling with hair growth see a difference in their growth pattern.

At one point, Kenya was met with some controversy on The Real Housewives of Atlanta because her cast-mates accused her of wearing wigs instead of natural hair. Protecting her brand, she clarified that she rotates between protective styling and rocking her own hair.

Protective styles clearly work well for the actress, model, producer, author, television personality, and entrepreneur. I especially love the hair cuffs and jewels added to her braids. They give off regal, Queen of Atlanta vibes.

Kenya’s hair was done by Atlanta-based hairstylist Jodie Rowlands. She specializes in natural looking sew-ins, extensions, and wig units. That said, Kenya’s hair is likely a braided lace wig, not individual braids. However it was installed, it looks amazing! What do you think? Are you loving Kenya Moore’s new look?

Kenya Moore Is So Pretty But Can Be So Ugly

Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For Kenya Moore Hair Care

Georgia May Be Opening, But Kenya Moore Says She Is Staying Inside

 

Kenya Moore’s New Hairstyle Gives Queen Of Atlanta Vibes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kenya Moore

