CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Lamar Jackson Is Expected To Return Against Dallas, Sources Report

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving, Lamar Jackson is expected to return to action Tuesday against Dallas.

Last week, the reigning MVP was missed in the battle against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. It was especially concerning to wonder who would be the starting Quarterback this week after Robert Griffin III was also placed on injured reserve. Those concerns can be put to rest as EPSN reports that Lamar Jackson will play this week.

Jackson became eligible to practice with the team today and is expected to participate in walk-throughs Monday, Jamison Hensley of EPSN shares.

Coach Harbough declined to comment on whose returning to the field this week. The Ravens suffered a COVID-19 outbreak within their facilities, sidelining over 20 players.

“I know there are going to be questions about the guys who are coming off the COVID list and whether they’ll play or not,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a medical decision. It’s really premature for me to comment on any of that at this point. I don’t know until the medical decisions are made finally. We don’t talk about who comes off that list ever until the transactions are official on the NFL wire. That’s our policy.”

He also didn’t confirm whether Jackson has participated in practice.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…

The Chicago police is notoriously corrupt.
12.04.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral…
12.04.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
CDC Panel Votes 13-1 That COVID-19 Vaccine Should…

It's been a long nine months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is finally some light at the end…
12.03.20
Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From…

Here's why the quarantine time has decreased.
12.02.20
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID…

New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins…
12.02.20
Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election…

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, directly blamed Trump for a noose sent to an election worker as well as…
12.02.20
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' senior staff is shaping up to be a proper representation of the voters who are largely…
12.02.20
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s…

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments while reviewing Bill Cosby's sexual assault case as his lawyers worked to have his…
12.02.20
Close