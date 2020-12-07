CLOSE
Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle

Jeremih is home resting comfortably, according to TMZ. The Chicago singer had spent three weeks inside of a Chicago hospital battling COVID-19 and at one point was deemed to be in critical condition.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” he told the outlet. “I will be forever grateful.”
He added, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”
Jeremih’s condition was revealed on November 14 as artists such as Chance, Hitmaka, 50 and more offered prayer. Days later, his agent gave fans a grim update but thankfully, the “Planes” singer’s health improved and he was moved out of ICU.

On Friday (December 4), Chance broke the news Jeremih would be getting released from the hospital.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH,” Chance wrote. “HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”

Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

