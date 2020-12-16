1. Black Voters Matter — More than Ever

What You Need To Know:

Today is the third day of early voting in Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate seats. On the ballots are Democrat Warnock vs. Republican Senator Loeffler and Democrat Ossoff against Republican Purdue.

2. Biden Campaigns for Democrats in Georgia, While Trump Pockets GOP Runoff Donations

What You Need To Know:

Fresh off the Electoral College vote officially declaring him the 46th President, Joe Biden headed to Georgia on Tuesday to rally for Senate Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

3. Coronavirus Update: 300,000 Covid-19 Deaths and Counting, Just as Vaccine Arrives

What You Need To Know:

On the same day the first Americans received the new coronavirus vaccine, the U.S. reported more than 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

4. Michigan Man Freed After Nearly 40 Years After Witness Admits to Lying

What You Need To Know:

In 1982, Walter Forbes was a full time college student at Jackson Community College in Jackson, Michigan.

5. These Are The 5 Black-Owned Home Décor Companies To Turn Your House Up A Notch

What You Need To Know:

There are 99 things that millennials cannot afford, but apparently home renovation isn’t one of them.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 16, 2020: Black Voters Matter — 300K+ Covid-19 Deaths — Freed After 37 Years was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

