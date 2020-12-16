Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Announces 2021 Mentorship Lab

Lena Waithe’s production company, Hillman Grad Productions announces that it is welcoming aspiring creators to apply for its 2021 Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab. The program provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect with industry professionals, grow their skills and ultimately, accelerate their careers in the business. Although Hillman Grad Productions has already worked to assist aspiring creatives and place them professionally throughout the industry, this unique specially crafted. program will afford the 2021 class the first opportunity to go through the official Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab.The mentorship lab will grant 25 fellows with a tuition-free, 10-month program that will enhance their creative skillset through personalized instruction from leading industry professionals. There are three separate tracks offered through the program including television writing, screen acting and executive development.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!