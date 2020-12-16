CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Announces 2021 Mentorship Lab

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Lena Waithe’s production company, Hillman Grad Productions announces that it is welcoming aspiring creators to apply for its 2021 Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab. The program provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect with industry professionals, grow their skills and ultimately, accelerate their careers in the business. Although Hillman Grad Productions has already worked to assist aspiring creatives and place them professionally throughout the industry, this unique specially crafted. program will afford the 2021 class the first opportunity to go through the official Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab.The mentorship lab will grant 25 fellows with a tuition-free, 10-month program that will enhance their creative skillset through personalized instruction from leading industry professionals. There are three separate tracks offered through the program including television writing, screen acting and executive development.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Lena Waithe’s commitment to telling stories focused on her own experiences as Black creator has been apparent in her pursuit in the film and television industry thus far.Waithe discusses the significance of mentorship in a statement, “Mentorship has always been important to me. The hope is to populate the industry with people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to it. Our focus will be on craft, how to navigate the industry, and how to build community. We’re looking forward to meeting the next generation of storytellers!”

The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab is committed to blending new perspectives and narratives on all sides of production with a robust slate of workshops, educational resources, professional development, and networking opportunities for a cohort of 25 diverse writers, actors, and aspiring creative executives.

With a new year underway, people are setting new and intentional goals for 2021. If you have been looking for an opportunity to break in a very competitive industry, this is a great option for you. Now, is the time to get the materials in order that are necessary for submission. Those choosing to apply as a writer will need a pilot or feature to submit, and aspiring actors will submit a 90-120 second monologue from a film, television show or play.Applications are currently open on the Hillman Grad Productions website. The deadline for submission is January 10, 2021.  Finalists will be notified end of January/early February, and the mentorship lab will begin mid-February. Black and POC creators are encouraged to apply for this potentially life-changing experience.

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Announces 2021 Mentorship Lab  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Lena Waithe

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
Close