CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 17, 2020: The Heat is On — Vaccine Side Effects — Sentence Commuted for Minnesota Juvenile Lifer

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. The Heat is on Politicians to Make A Stimulus Deal

What You Need To Know:

Is America feeling the winds of change? After acknowledging the Electoral College win of colleagues President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went to work on a stimulus package.

2. Judge Grants Access to Trump Tax Documents in New York Attorney General’s Investigation

What You Need To Know:

In what is turning out to be a week of losses for Trump, the court system has dealt another blow to the soon-to-be former president.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccine Recipients Should Watch for Bell’s Palsy, FDA Says

What You Need To Know:

Staff at the Food and Drug Administration recommend monitoring those who get Pfizer or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines for Bell’s palsy after some clinical trial participants developed the condition.

 

4. Sentence Commuted for Minnesota Juvenile Lifer, the First in 22 Years

What You Need To Know:

Hours after a pardon board commuted his life sentence, Myron Burrell was freed due to new evidence proving his innocence in the shooting of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was killed in 2002 by a stray bullet while doing homework at the dining room table with her sister.

 

5. Can Steph Curry’s New Brand Save Under Armour And Rival Nike’s Jordan Brand?

What You Need To Know:

Curry Brand, a collaboration between Under Armour (UA -0.94%) and NBA star Steph Curry is on a mission to compete with Nike’s (NKE +0.37%) Jordan brand.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 17, 2020: The Heat is On — Vaccine Side Effects — Sentence Commuted for Minnesota Juvenile Lifer  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
Close