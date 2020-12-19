CLOSE
VERZUZ Reportedly Spent A Cool $500K For E-40 & Too Short’s Battle

The friendly clash between the Bay Area veterans is set to go down Saturday (Dec. 19) night.

Bay Area Music Awards - 1997 "n"t"t"t"t"t"t"t"t"t"n

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Later tonight (Dec. 19), Hip-Hop fans young and old will get a treat in the form of a VERZUZ battle between two Bay Area legends in E-40 and Too Short. The 50-something gentlemen are actually good friends and have collaborated quite a bit over the years, and the budget for tonight’s showdown was reportedly a large amount.

TMZ reports that sources close to the production details say that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s outfit shelled out $500,000 to put on the friendly affair and the stage will highlight their upbringing and legacy as some of Northern California’s premier artists.

From TMZ:

We’re told the MCs will be surrounded by concert-style lighting and some expensive props — 2 classic old school cars will be on stage behind each of them. Makes sense, both Short and 40 have told us their battle will be an homage to the Bay’s hip-hop scene.

Our sources say Apple — which is now streaming all the “Verzuz” episodes — realizes how much of a cultural phenomenon the show is, and they’re spending like it.

In fact, Short and 40 almost squared off at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Campus, but due to COVID safety concerns, the show had to be moved.

The battle comes on the heels of a double album, Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms & Conditions, which was released Friday (Dec. 18). In our quick spin of the record, 40 Water and Short Dog Baby both sound in tip-top shape.

It all goes down tonight, Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Verzuz’s Instagram Live or on Apple Music.

Find the new album from the pair here and select your preferred DSP.

