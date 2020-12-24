CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 24, 2020: GOP Holding Collective Breath — New Mutation of Covid-19 — Amazon Under Fire, Again

1. GOP Holding Collective Breath as Trump Demands More COVID Relief

What You Need To Know:

While Donald Trump has not confirmed that he’ll veto the latest coronavirus stimulus bill, his current holding pattern could be making Republicans nervous. But Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), is there for it.

2. ‘Living Single’ Star Kim Fields Turns Love of Coffee into Business Opportunity

What You Need To Know:

Actress Kim Fields has had a successful career on the screen for decades. Now, she’s trying her hand in entrepreneurship as the founder of her own full-service coffee roasting and distribution company, Signature Blends by KF.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Mutation of Covid-19 Discovered in Europe May Now Be in U.S.

What You Need To Know:

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he believes it’s “certainly possible” that the new variant of coronavirus in the UK is already in the U.S. Fauci’s comments were followed by a report by researchers of the new UK strain of the coronavirus.

4. Amazon Under Fire Again For Selling Item With Racist Description

What You Need To Know:

Amazon is under fire for a racist description on one of its products. The description for a Black doll with locks read, “Adorable Black Doll with Casual Red Skirt and Colored Dirty Braid Fashion”.

5. Why Taxes Continue To Be A Sunken Place For African Americans?

 

What You Need To Know:

Let’s face it, preparing your taxes can be difficult if not an arduous process, and for several years now the IRS has advocated for a free filing system to make it easier for Americans to complete their taxes.

 

Trump And Pelosi Are On The Same Page!?…

While most of us have been way over the Mad Tweeter Donald Trump’s angry tweets, yesterday the soon to be…
12.23.20
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
