CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Judge Denied Request To Restore Indoor & Outdoor Dining In Baltimore City

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
U.S.-NEW YORK-COVID-19-CHRISTMAS SEASON

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

A judge in Baltimore’s circuit court denied a request lift indoor and outdoor dining bans in the city.

The decision came down Wednesday, one week after a judge in Anne Arundel County decided to restore indoor and outdoor dining there.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott said he was pleased with the decision.

“My decision to temporarily restrict in-person dining was not an easy one, but was necessary given the science and critical role Baltimore’s hospitals play in the COVID-19 response and in providing critical care for Maryland residents statewide. We will continue to evaluate the COVID metrics on infections, hospitalizations and deaths and I will ease restrictions when it is justifiable by the data,” he said in the statement.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Judge Denied Request To Restore Indoor & Outdoor Dining In Baltimore City  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Trump And Pelosi Are On The Same Page!?…

While most of us have been way over the Mad Tweeter Donald Trump’s angry tweets, yesterday the soon to be…
12.23.20
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Close