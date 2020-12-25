CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 25, 2020: Donald Trump Checks Out — Coronavirus Update — The History Kwanzaa

1. Donald Trump Leaves Congress and the Country Hanging

What You Need To Know:

Donald Trump departed Washington D.C. for his Christmas vacation for the last time as President.

2. Iyanla Vanzant Carries on Daughter’s Legacy Through Body Therapy Product Line

What You Need To Know:

During a time filled with uncertainty and heightened anxiety, author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur Iyanla Vanzant hopes to offer some peace and positive energy to the world with her exclusive therapeutic product line, Gemmia’s MasterPeace by Iyanla body therapy.

3. Coronavirus Update: What’s Behind Africa’s Low Covid-19 Death Rate?

 

What You Need To Know:

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the globe, with reports of millions of infections and hundreds of thousands of deaths. But in much of Africa, the headlines are quite different.

4. The History Kwanzaa And Why You Should Consider Celebrating It

What You Need To Know:

Kwanzaa is an African based non-denominational holiday celebrated annually December 26th through January 1st.

5. Out With The Old, In With The New Upskilled U.S. Job Market

 

What You Need To Know:

Companies have either half way or fully committed to going remote in an attempt to keep business alive in the belly of Covid-19. Automation has been the labor market’s boogeyman for years and out of the jobs that have gone remote, most require a form of computer literacy and. at best, a college degree.

