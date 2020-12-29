CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 29, 2020: House Votes in Favor of Stimulus Increase — Optimism About Vaccines — Forced Police Search While Naked

1. House Votes in Favor of Stimulus Increase

 

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. House voted on two items Monday. One was the override of a presidential veto of the Defense bill and the second was the proposal to increase the latest stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 in the COVID-19 relief package that Donald Trump reluctantly signed on Sunday.

2.17-Year-Old Student Takes Home $400,000 Award For Pandemic-Related Science Competition

What You Need To Know:

In a year when the field of science has been at the forefront of the pandemic, one 17-year-old girl took her creativity and knowledge of science to explain the coronavirus and competed in the sixth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge. Maryam Tsegaye came in at number one in the competition, winning this year’s prize of $400,000.

3. Coronavirus Update: Optimism About Vaccines High as U.S. Experiences Deadliest Month of Pandemic

 

What You Need To Know:

December marks the deadliest month since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S., with more than 63,000 Americans losing their lives to the virus in the past 26 days. Hospitals across the country have also reported more than 100,000 patients for the 26th day in a row.

4. 71-Year-Old Man Sues Police for Being Searched While Naked

What You Need To Know:

Jethro DeVane, 71, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina for an incident on June 3, 2019 alleging police officers ordered him out of his house at gunpoint while searching his home.

5. Hip-Hop Helps Cash App Disrupt The $450 Billion Charity Space

What You Need To Know:

Cash App, your rapper’s favorite smartphone-based payments and money transfer service owned by Square (SQ -0.30%), is disrupting the charity industry. Giveaways have always been in Cash App’s DNA, with about 200 hip-hop artists name-checking the platform in their lyrics, according to music database Genius. Being culturally attuned, paired with a spirit of giving has helped Cash App disrupt what the Giving USA Foundation reports is a $450 billion charity sector.

NYC DA Urged To Charge White Woman Who…

The Manhattan district attorney was being urged to charge a white woman who allegedly assaulted jazz musician Keyon Harrold Jr.…
12.29.20
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.28.20
Trump And Pelosi Are On The Same Page!?…

While most of us have been way over the Mad Tweeter Donald Trump’s angry tweets, yesterday the soon to be…
12.23.20
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
