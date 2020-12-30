CLOSE
Dunbar Assistant Principal Shelton Stanley Found Shot, Killed Inside Home

Police Line Do Not Cross Background

Source: filo / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating the death of a Baltimore city high school principal.

Officers found Shelton Justin Stanley dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside of his home on the 4800 block of Hawksbury Road in Pikesville Sunday night.

An autopsy has since ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Stanley was the an assistant principal at Dunbar High School in East Baltimore. A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in front of Friendship Academy of Science and Tech.

