Baltimore County Police are investigating the death of a Baltimore city high school principal.

Officers found Shelton Justin Stanley dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside of his home on the 4800 block of Hawksbury Road in Pikesville Sunday night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

An autopsy has since ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Stanley was the an assistant principal at Dunbar High School in East Baltimore. A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in front of Friendship Academy of Science and Tech.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Dunbar Assistant Principal Shelton Stanley Found Shot, Killed Inside Home was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: