Kobe Was Planning On Leaving Nike, Starting Own Sneaker Brand, Allegedly

What could've been...

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 1

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

Was Kobe Bryant about to start his own sneaker brand before his untimely death? Allegedly he was and the Mamba already had an idea of how his first silhouette would’ve looked right out the gate.

Entrepreneur and Virgin Hyperloop co-founder Shervin Pishevar took to Twitter a few days ago to reveal that Kobe Bryant was planning on walking away from his deal with Nike and creating his own sneaker company dubbed Mamba. According to Pishevar, the Lakers legend wasn’t happy with Nike nor the amount of marketing the Swoosh threw behind his signature line, so he was about to do something about it and just get into the sneaker game himself.

In the tweets Shervin even provided an exclusive look at how the prototype would’ve looked and the technology that would’ve been included on the silhouette such as a tracker technology at the rear that would connect to a fitness app for integrated coaching and motivational content to go with the snakeskin texture on the base.

Damn, Kobe really had some sh*t going before he passed. Shervin says he met Kobe in December of 2019, weeks before his tragic death, so everything was basically in it’s infant stages. Still, Mamba wouldn’t have just been Kobe’s own, but that of the athletes signed to it as Kobe had visions of players being able to control more of their own brand and go about their business as they wished.

What could’ve been, man.

Rest In Power, Kobe.

Kobe Was Planning On Leaving Nike, Starting Own Sneaker Brand, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kobe

