Watch: Starz Premieres Video For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Theme Song

Power Book II: Ghost production Stills

Source: Courtesy Starz / Starz

After an exciting season finale of Power Book II: Ghost last night, Starz gave fans a first look at Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The teaser video for the upcoming series reveals a Summer 2021 premiere and transports fans into the world of the prequel story centered around the early years of now-deceased iconic Power character Kanan Stark, set in ‘90s Southside Jamaica Queens, New York. In addition to the talent featured in Power’s latest series, Starz released the worldwide premiere of the music video for the Raising Kanan theme song.

The theme song entitled “Part of the Game” is performed by the show’s creator, 50 Cent and Billboard top-charting artist, NLE Choppa, with background vocals from young Bronx singer, songwriter Rileyy Lanez. The video was directed by 50 Cent and one of Hip Hop’s most sought-after music video directors, Eif Rivera. The video strategically debuted during the widely anticipated season finale of Power Book II: Ghost giving fans an exclusive look at the expansion of the Power universe franchise. The video includes a sneak peek inside the series set to premiere Summer 2021.

A small crew pleasantly surprised neighborhood residents with a pop-up video shoot in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York, which is both where the new series is set and 50 Cent’s old neighborhood. The video highlights the authentic ’90s culture that fans will see more f in the upcoming Power prequel series focused on Kanan’s upbringing and introduction to the game. The music video introduces 50 Cent sporting a classic ‘90s bucket hat and features a variety of cars that were popular in that era. 

There’s a wide range of talent featured in the prequel series. Starring as series regulars are Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan’s mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox.

The series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, both of whom also executive-produced the hit original series Power as well. The series creators have held fans attention thus far with nerve-wrecking plots featuring a number of twists and turns. Power also features one of the few television series theme songs that viewers actually sit through each time. It was a theme song fans were willing to fight over when the original was compromised and almost replaced by a Trey Songz rendition. 50 Cent is sure to keep himself at the center of this next storyline and even, adds a great addition to the prequel’s catchy theme song with newcomers NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez. Be sure to catch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Summer 2021 on Starz.

50 Cent

