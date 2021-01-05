2021 Grammy Awards Delayed Until March Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Reports are out that the upcoming Grammy Awards are being postponed due to apprehension in regards to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the State of California, especially Los Angeles.

The 2021 ceremony was originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31, but different news outlets, including Rolling Stone, have reported that the event might move to March.

The Grammys were already set to have a limited show, abstaining from having an audience and only permitting presenters and performers to appear in person. Artists who were nominated weren’t allowed at the event either, with the Grammys likely going the route of the 2020 Emmys, where nominees received their awards remotely.

Beyoncé had lead this year’s Grammys with the most nominations at nine. Close behind her at six apiece are Dupa Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch.

‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah had been confirmed to host the ceremony, but it is not known if that plan will remain in place for the rescheduled event.

This comes as California has seen continued increases in COVID-19 cases since the Holidays with a “single-day record” made on Jan. 4 with the number reaching 74,000.

