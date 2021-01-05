CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

SZA Keeps Her Toned Physique By Doing Yoga

SZA Covers Cosmo and opens up about letting go of the Grammy snubs, learning to restructure her life in 2020 and keeping her toned physique through yoga.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
SZA Cosmopolitan Cover

Source: Djeneba Aduayom / Cosmopolitan

SZA ushered in a new wave of femme-forward music with the release of her record-breaking album Ctrl. That was four years ago and since then, we watched her career sky-rocket. She landed five Grammy nominations and topped Time Magazine’s 2017 album of the year list. She collaborated on dope features with her TDE label mate Kendrick Lamar and gave credence to singers like Summer Walker.

Then, she seemingly went into hiatus after dealing with swollen vocal cords that resulted in cancelled shows. Last year, she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone alongside Normani and Megan Thee Stallion. All of which was a lead-up to newly released music Good Days and the cover of Cosmopolitan.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

SZA Cosmopolitan Cover

Source: Djeneba Aduayom / Cosmopolitan

SZA, who appears on the cover of the glossy wearing a vibrant canary two-piece by Collina Strada, revealed she keeps her toned physique by practicing yoga. “They just stress you out in a 100-degree room and transform your mind, body, and spirit—and also somehow make you ripped.”

Opening up about the infamous Grammy snub, she said “I’m just a girl from the ’burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy.”

“Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago—it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?” she added.

Earlier in her career, SZA and label TDE faced some tension, which resulted in her music being pushed back. But she assures fans, it’s coming. “This album is going to be the shit that made me feel something in my…here and in here,” she said.

SZA, like many of us felt stifled under the chaos of last year. “2020 definitely affected my ability to create and just the way I see everything,” she says. “It forced me to restructure.”

You can keep up with SZA on her social media page, which she keeps updated with sexy and inspiring photos.

Read her full Cosmo interview, here.

 

SZA Keeps Her Toned Physique By Doing Yoga  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

sza

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister…

There is at least one federal judge who Donald Trump did not appoint.
12.31.20
Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Gets…

According to published reports, Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been fired after shooting and killing 47-year old Andre’ Hill…
12.31.20
Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against…

Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced that no charges will be brought against any of the officers involved in the…
12.30.20
8 Groundbreaking Black Politicians You Should Know

With the passing of some of our political pioneers, their legacy and blueprints are left behind and being carried by…
12.30.20
Close