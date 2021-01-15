CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Here’s Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Rescue Plan [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Next week America will enter into a new presidency with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.  As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Joe Biden has released a plan to help people.  COVID-19 related deaths aren’t getting any better.  It is reported that some hotels are starting to use certain floors as COVID rooms.

Also, more news comes out related to last week’s Capitol riots in Washington D.C.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman, and first South Asian vice president. When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley. Here are some of their reactions below: SEE ALSO: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: “While I May Be The First Woman In This Office, I Will Not Be The Last!” HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Here’s Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Rescue Plan [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close