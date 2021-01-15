Next week America will enter into a new presidency with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Joe Biden has released a plan to help people. COVID-19 related deaths aren’t getting any better. It is reported that some hotels are starting to use certain floors as COVID rooms.

Also, more news comes out related to last week’s Capitol riots in Washington D.C.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Here’s Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Rescue Plan [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com