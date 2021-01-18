CLOSE
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With National Day Of Service For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris’ Inauguration

Happy MLK Day!

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be honoring and celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a National Day of Service held on the civil rights icon’s eponymous federal holiday, which comes just two days before their historic inaugurations.

The National Day of Service will be streamed on NewsOne’s Facebook page from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday night. Keep reading to find out more.

“The National Day of Service is an opportunity for all Americans to unite and serve at a time when the global pandemic calls on all of us to work together and support our communities,” according to a statement from the presidential inauguration committee. “No matter where you are, you have an opportunity to give back and the agency to do so. Most volunteer activities only require an hour or two of your time, and all events will be virtual or socially distanced, in accordance with CDC protocol.”

Officials were expected to cover the National Mall with 200,000 American flags on Monday as people participate in both virtual as well as in-person events that safely incorporate social distancing.

At a time when Americans can’t gather in person for the inauguration, we will install almost 200,000 flags that will cover the National Mall.

Some of the things Americans are being encouraged to do on the National Day of Service are activities such as creating cards for patients recovering from COVID-19, writing letters to seniors in nursing homes, knitting blankets for the homeless, reading aloud virtually to students; filling an online shopping cart for a military family, volunteering to man hotlines and/or hosting a grassroots virtual fundraiser for a non-profit.

There are also in-person options that include making contactless food or warm coat donations to a non-profit organization, outdoor donation bundling for a family to take home or individual neighborhood clean-up or ‘snow angel’ shoveling.

The Day of Service will be streamed on NewsOne’s Facebook page from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday night. Click here to watch it.

 

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

