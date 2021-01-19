Why Is Betty White Trending?

CLOSE
USA - Times Talks - Betty White and Michael Stipe in New York City

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Born, Betty Marion White turned 99 years-old on January 17th. She is one of the longest-running comedian/actresses in the television industry. Her career has spanned over 80 years.

Her voice can be heard in movies like Toy Story 4, Sponge The Lorax. She is one of the only surviving members of The Golden Girls cast. Rue McClanahan, known as Blanche Devereaux passed in 2010. Bea Arthur who played Dorothy Zbornak passed away in 2009. Estelle Getty best known for her portrayal of Sophia Petrillo passed in 2008.

Betty White has been in countless movies and television shows, like Lake Placid, Young & Hungry, so much more. At the age of 40, in 1962 she made her feature-film debut in Advise & Consent.

Close