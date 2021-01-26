CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
COVID-19 Updates

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Maryland is moving on to the next steps of vaccinations for COVID-19 with expanding to phase 1C. This new phase will give adults aged 65-74 a chance to get vaccinated along with additional public health and safety workers/front line workers. An example of those that are considered eligible is  U.S. Postal Service workers, those who work at grocery stores and in food production and manufacturing. However per Gov. Larry Hogan Counties will have  flexibility as to when they move to different phases as long as it’s prioritized.

Maryland Enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…

The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
01.26.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Close