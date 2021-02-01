Dustin “Screech” Diamond’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Co-Stars Remember Late Actor

Actor Dustin Diamond passed away on Feb. 1 at the age of 44 following a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He is best known for his role on the hit 1989-93 NBC sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’ as “Samuel ‘Screech Powers.”

Diamond also played “Screech” in subsequent ‘SBTB’ shows ‘The New Class’ and ‘The College Years.’ He started the character on the Disney Channel series ‘Good Morning, Miss Bliss’ in 1988 before moving to ‘SBTB.’ ‘Miss Bliss’ would later become packaged with the original ‘SBTB’ in syndication.

Diamond appeared in 248 episodes of the Saved by the Bell franchise as Screech, according to TVLine. He did not appear in the recent revival, but as Slater explained in the Peacock series, Screech is canonically on the International Space System with his robot, Kevin.

Following news of his death, Diamond’s co-stars remembered him on social media.

Mario Lopez, who played “A.C. Slater,” and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played “Zack Morris,” took their Twitter accounts to each pay a tribute to the late actor.

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on… pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

Diamond’s fellow co-star, Tiffani Thiessen, who played “Kelly Kapowski,” issued her statement on Instagram with a photo adding that she is “deeply saddened by the news.”

Lark Voorhies, who played “Screech’s” object of affection “Lisa Turtle,” has yet to give a new statement following Diamond’s passing, though she shared a memory of him on Instagram when he was hospitalized.

What was your favorite “Screech” moment on ‘Saved by the Bell?’

