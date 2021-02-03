CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

El DeBarge’s IG Live Got Us All Singing Ooh And I Like It [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Photo of DeBarge

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

The amazingly talented and legendary DeBarge family may go through some things that may not be befitting of stars but the one thing no one can ever take away from them is that they can flat out sang!!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

59 year old Detroit native El DeBarge, of the legendary DeBarge singing group, made up of himself and his siblings Bunny, James, Marc and Randy, that taught us all how to love them in a special way.  Well El DeBarge that has a falsetto of a God along with a history of drug abuse and legal problems that has hindered his professional musical career, got acclimated with the world of going live on his own personal Instagram seated behind a piano to show his fans some love, joy, along with well wishes to those that were sick, with a message to “Let’s stay strong ya’ll.” before showing us that he hasn’t skipped a beat then had us all singing back ground to Ooooooh and I Like it ♫  El DeBarge may have aged in appearance but his voice still vibrates like it did in the 80’s.

You can teach a dog new tricks and you will always have what God has blessed you with.

Take a listen below.

El DeBarge’s IG Live Got Us All Singing Ooh And I Like It [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

El Debarge

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…

A closer look at the history of political donations from Chris Carlos -- the husband of Juliana Carlos, also known…
02.04.21
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And…

Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.
02.03.21
COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Talks Show The Limits Of…

While Biden is open to having a conversation with Republican lawmakers, Democrats remain committed to putting the needs of struggling…
02.02.21
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave…

Donald Trump's legal team defending him in his Senate impeachment trial includes the former prosecutor who granted Bill Cosby immunity…
02.02.21
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
02.01.21
Close