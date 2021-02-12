CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending?! Do You Show PDA On Social Media? [WATCH]

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, social media will definitely be filled with loving posts.  The crew talked about PDA (public display of affection) on social media and how they feel about it.  Some couples may overshare on the internet and show every detail of their relationship and others may not post at all.  Our listeners call in and share their opinions on showing PDA on social media.

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine's Day Playlist

  [caption id="attachment_2468944" align="aligncenter" width="1013"] Source: KCi / Reach Media[/caption] It's that time of the year again where love is in the air.  Valentine's Day may look a little different because of the climate of 2021, but don't let that take your love away.  February 14 is all about basking in not only the love you have for your partner but for your friends and most importantly yourself. RELATED: Is Valentine’s Day Overrated? [EXCLUSIVE] However, you're choosing to celebrate the day of love, whether it's with your partner, your potential, your friends, or yourself, we have the perfect playlist for any occasion.  From the old classic love songs that'll get you in your feelings to some jams that will set the mood, this is one is for the lovers. RELATED: Why It’s Never Too Early In A Relationship To Celebrate Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE] So grab your chocolate-covered strawberries, your bubbly champagne, and divine into this Valentine's Day playlist.   Click HERE  to Follow the Full  Valentine's Day Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Full Valentine's Day Playlist on Apple Music   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

