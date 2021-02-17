CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsRecording Artists

That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female Rapper To Sell 10 Million Copies Of An Album

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Lauryn Hill

Source: SGranitz / Getty

Lauryn Hill has become the first female rapper to sell ten million copies of an album with her debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Twenty years after its release, the album has been certified Diamond. This is a major milestone for Hill and any female rapper to date. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The timeless album released in 1998 is Lauryn Hill’s only solo project to date. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is still widely celebrated and discussed throughout the Hip Hop community as a classic body of work. Lauryn Hill won countless awards thanks to her first solo project, and it became one of the best-selling albums of all time. She won five Grammys, including awards in the Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Album categories. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill also won a Grammy for Album of the Year, making it the first hip hop album to ever receive that award.

Hill is regarded as one of the greatest female artists of all time, and a pioneer in Neo-soul. She broke barriers for female rappers and popularized the trendy melodic rap that can be heard in much of today’s top-charting hip hop music. Lauryn Hill has influenced various genres outside of Hip Hop and she continues to inspire and impact music, even after not releasing any of her own music in over two decades.

Fans celebrate the success of Lauryn Hill on social media and revisit one of the most timeless projects Hip Hop has seen from any performer.

Congrats, Lauryn Hill!

That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female Rapper To Sell 10 Million Copies Of An Album  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Lauryn Hill

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Close