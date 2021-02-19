CLOSE
Johns Hopkins Issues Warning About Potential Spike In Cases Due To New COVID-19 Strains

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

New coronavirus variants could soon cause a spike in cases according to Johns Hopkins.

This warning comes one day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Brazil variant was discovered in a Maryland adult over the age of 65 who has died. It’s the third mutation of COVID-19 to have presence in Maryland.

“These viruses are more transmissible because when you give the older strains a head start, the new strains still seem to catch up and overtake in terms of causing more cases,” said Dr. Andy Pekosz, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

So, how do we fight it? Experts said we must double down on prevention in order to get ahead of the new strains.

Source: WBAL

