Special K always has the man law violations, those are things that men can’t do to another man or it’ll get awkward. Da Brat said she’s going to represent for the ladies and give women law violations. These are things you don’t do as a woman towards somebody else’s significant other. As a woman, you should know that these things are a violation…woman to woman. Did she leave anything off the list?

Da Brat’s Top Woman Law Violations [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com