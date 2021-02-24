CLOSE
Da Brat's Top Woman Law Violations [WATCH]

Special K always has the man law violations, those are things that men can’t do to another man or it’ll get awkward. Da Brat said she’s going to represent for the ladies and give women law violations. These are things you don’t do as a woman towards somebody else’s significant other.  As a woman, you should know that these things are a violation…woman to woman.   Did she leave anything off the list?

[caption id="attachment_3158479" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Images Courtesy of Liberté / Images Courtesy of Liberté[/caption] Nothing boosts your confidence quite like your mate’s reaction when you surprise him or her in some sexy lingerie. Garters, thigh highs, lace, oh my! With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, it’s the perfect time to order something new to spice up your love life. And there are so many Black women-owned brands to choose from. Before 2018, when Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty, there were only a handful of lingerie brands that served women of color. The typical piece of lingerie came in “nude” a.k.a beige and fit inside the mold “one size fit all.” The rise of Black-owned lingerie brands filled the void by catering to the specific needs of Black women by including a wider range of “nude” shades and sizes that weren’t limited to small, medium, or large. In 2021, we have more options and we’re conscious about where we are spending our coin. This Valentine’s Day, support these Black women-owned lingerie businesses. Happy sexing…we mean shopping! RELATED NEWS: What Are The Perfect Love Songs For Valentine’s Day? [EXCLUSIVE] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

