CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Offering Uber Rides To Residents Who Need Transportation To Vaccination Sites

The county is offering free Uber rides to residents who may not have transportation to vaccination sites, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Baltimore County is taking a major step towards helping everyone get vaccinated. The county is offering to provide Uber rides to residents who may not have transportation to vaccination sites, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday.

The new initiative is part of the major plan to get all county residents vaccinated. Like much of the country, the main concern is having enough doses available to residents but the county wants to make sure that everyone can get to doses that are available. They’ve also added new vaccination sites and “Johnny O” believes the combination of new sites and free rides will help everyone get vaccinated.

“It is our third vaccination site in Baltimore County in an effort to increase access to all parts of our county,” Olszewski said when announcing the new vaccination site located at CCBC campus in eastern Baltimore county. It’s noted that the county is also working to open more of the smaller vaccination sites in various neighborhoods as well to increase accessibility.

Bringing vaccines to immobile citizens.

The county is aware that there are some citizens who cannot even access a free ride and are completely home-bound. To help them, the county is partnering with EMTs and the Baltimore County Fire Department  to offer mobile vaccinations.  Units will travel to those citizen’s homes and administer the vaccine but this option is solely available for those who are truly unable to leave their homes.

“We have not forgotten those individuals that are homebound and are unable to leave their homes to receive a vaccine,” says Deputy Health Officer Della Leister. All citizens are encouraged to register for the vaccine and they will be notified when it’s their turn to receive their dose.

Visit the Baltimore County vaccine registration site for more.

Baltimore County Offering Uber Rides To Residents Who Need Transportation To Vaccination Sites  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
Close