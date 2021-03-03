CLOSE
Teen Shot At Intersection Of Mount Royal Avenue, Police Say He Was Targeted

Crime scene tape and gun on wooden background

Source: Hirurg / Getty

Investigators believe a 17-year-old shot on Tuesday was targeted.

It happened on the 1600 block of Mount Royal Avenue. Police said the suspects pulled up to the victim, got out of their car and shot him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Teen Shot At Intersection Of Mount Royal Avenue, Police Say He Was Targeted  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

