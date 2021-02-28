Douglas Memorial Podcast: 02-28-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP