CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Congratulations are in order, R&B singer, turned pastor, Montell Jordan, has come full circle after lighting up the charts with ‘This Is How We Do It’, but recognizing that ‘Get It On…Tonite’ wasn’t really his steelo however we all have to walk a path to get to where we are destined to be.  The 90’s R&B ride has token the 52 year old Montell Jordan right were he is supposed to be an official Pepperdine University alumnus.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Wait didn’t Montell Jordan already graduate from Pepperdine?  Everyone has a story and a story acts as an inspiration, so Montell Jordan took to his personal Instagram to give a big announcement along with a story with the intent to inspire.

I finished something I started nearly 3 decades ago. I’m sharing with you in hopes that you are encouraged to realize the destiny you thought was being postponed may have been a time of preparation.

Take a listen to Montell Jordan speak his truth to victory below.

 

Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Montell Jordan

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
Close