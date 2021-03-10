CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Here Was Eva’s Reaction To Janice Dickinson’s Nose Comment On America’s Next Top Model [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

After discussing defending Lil Kim’s appearance on The Undressing Room Podcast with L’orel and Dominique Da Diva, Eva shared a story about when someone judged her appearance.  She shared that after winning America’s Next Top Model, Janice Dickinson, a judge on the show told her to get her nose fixed.  Listen to hear her reaction to the comment and how she felt about being judged after her win.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Eva Marcille may have gotten her start with America’s Next Top Model and known for her signature pixie cut. However, in the past few years, the actress and model has been switching up her hairstyles. We love how chameleon-esq her coif is! Check out our favorite hairstyles from the beauty.

Here Was Eva’s Reaction To Janice Dickinson’s Nose Comment On America’s Next Top Model [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
Close