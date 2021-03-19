Sharon Osbourne Now Has Security Protecting Her Following That Piers Morgan-Related Outburst on ‘The Talk’

If you have seen Sharon Osbourne over the years, you would not be surprised that she is brash, extremely outspoken and unapologetic.

Now, after everything that went down on CBS’ ‘The Talk,’ following a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan and his outspoken thoughts on Meghan Markle after her interview with Oprah Winfrey, it seems that Osbourne’s life and career is no longer the same.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The daytime chatfest is now on a long hiatus while under investigation following that now-infamous March 10 airing, which also resulted in fellow co-host Elaine Welteroth made a complaint, along with a hairstylist, of a “racially insensitive and hostile environment” in relation that particular interaction involving Osbourne and Underwood.

You know, the one where Osbourne tells Underwood not to cry as felt she was being in the “hot seat” for defending good friend Morgan and acted those “Karens” that we see in those viral videos.

Here’s the video in case you missed it:

By the way, when Morgan was confronted by a co-host on ‘Good Morning Britain’ in the U.K. for his views on Markle, he stormed off the set and eventually quit the show.

As for Osbourne, it appears to be now costing her more than just a potential television gig, but also her personal freedom.

According to TMZ, she had to get some protection for herself.

From Bossip:

The loud-and-wrong racist adjacent has hired personal security after a deluge of death threats reached her ears and eyes ever since she tried to chide her co-host Sheryl Underwood after defending her racist friend Piers Morgan. Friend or not, if Sharon had any sense, empathy, or ability to read the room, she should have just sat there, ate her food, and let Piers flail about like the wanker that he is.

Now there are those wondering if it was worth defending Morgan and his right to free speech, especially in regards to Markle.

Speaking of Osbourne and ‘The Talk,’ there have been new allegations that came out in regards to the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

She is now accused by numerous sources of using racial and homophobic slurs against now-former co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert, who had created the CBS daytime show.

One of those sources include another former co-host, Leah Remini, who had said several years earlier that Osbourne had referred to her and Holly Robinson Peete as “ghetto.” Osbourne has also accused of playing a role in getting those two fired from their roles as co-hosts after one season.

She has also been doing a lot of interviews blaming CBS and producers for their roles for “setting her up.” Now, she’s not sure whether she will return to the talk show.

With a lot of those allegations coming out, who knows what the future may hold for Osbourne and CBS.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of CBS Photo Archive and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Comic Relief and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube

Sharon Osbourne Now Has Security Protecting Her Following That Piers Morgan-Related Outburst on ‘The Talk’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: