National
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick Johnson Found

Justice For Kendrick Johnson Rally

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside Lowndes High School.  At the time investigators concluded it was a freak accident but Kendrick Johnson’s parents said their son was killed by classmates and law enforcement and school officials covered it up.  Now eight years later a recording may prove that Kendrick Johnson parents were right.

Everything from a surveillance video to how Kendrick Johnson’s family received his remains after the autopsy seemed sketchy.  (see video below)

Earlier in March, Lowndes County Sheriff department made an announcement that officials were reopening the investigation and reevaluating the previously-sealed evidence after Kendrick Johnson’s mother, Jackie Johnson, received a recording that a person claimed to have secretly recorded then sold to the Johnson family for $1000.00 appears to be a confession in to the killing of Kendrick Johnson. A recording the Kendrick Johnson mother has now turned into authorities.

The sheriff said investigators are working to verify the recording and how the individual received the information in order to “follow the chain of custody.

Take a look at the videos below.

 

 

Kendrick Johnson

Close